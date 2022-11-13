Ade Coker Loses NDC Accra Chairmanship Position To Ashie Moore

Joseph Kobina Ade Coker has failed to secure a fourth time bid to become the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region.

A new entrant, Nii Ashie Moore has defeated him with a vote margin of 105.

The ongoing nationwide NDC Regional Executives elections saw to Ade Coker receiving a total vote cast of 222 whilst the winner, Nii Ashie Moore recording a total vote of 327 in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Ade Coker came third amongst the contestants that challenged the Chairmanship position slot.

Find below the overall regional executives election outcome of the NDC in the Greater Accra region.

CHAIRMAN POSITION

Michael Tetteh Kwetey- 296

Kobina Ade Coker- 222

Kojo Obeng Berkoh- 4

Nii Ashie Moore- 327

Thomas Mustapha Ashong- 147

Rejected- 1

VICE CHAIRMAN

William Vinyo- Unopposed

Ibrahim Jajah- Unopposed

SECRETARY

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie- 719

Victor Quarshie Adonoo- 281

Rejected- 0

DEPUTY SECRETARY

Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy- 480

Baba Abu Abdulai- 306

Godwin Ayaba Mahama- 212

Rejected- 1

ORGANIZER

Fiifi Taylor- 404

Anthony Nukpenu- 595

Rejected- 1

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

Gambo Abdulai Zamatu- 691

Ibrahim Musah- 84

Dickson Mawuko Lekey- 102

Saint Emmanuel Kabu- 121

Rejected- 1

TREASURER

Mohammed Norgah- 593

Samiratu Regina Mbila Akunkel- 404

Rejected- 1

DEPUTY TREASURER

Augustine Edem Vidiku- 222

Kennedy Hedoe- 607

Happy Amegashie- 156

Rejected- 2

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Emmanuel Mettle Nunoo Jnr- 470

Jerry Johnson- 527

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

Lawrence Roland Arthur-Atitianti- 135

Simon Kweku Tetteh- 486

Tony Addison Dodoo

Rejected- 3

YOUTH ORGANIZER

Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey- 24

Amos Amorse Blessing- 85

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

Mohammed Judah- 49

Amira Nasiru- 4

Richard Kweitey Tetteh- 17

Charles Gben- 11

Patrick Faith Ametu- 1

Edward Mortey- 2

Gideon Hammond- 25

WOMEN ORGANISER

Felicia Mekpoi Bortey- 46

Happy Ogbo Mccarthy Darku- 26

Lucy Bio Sebbie- 9

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANISER

Alimatu Issah- 18

Evelyn Dodzi- 38

Jessica Patience Braimah- 24

ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR

Mohammed Ashka-r 240

Mualim Alhassan- 294

Mohammed Nortey- 54

Ismaila Horoya Ali- 411

Rejected- 2