Ade Coker Loses NDC Accra Chairmanship Position To Ashie Moore

Joseph Kobina Ade Coker has failed to secure a fourth time bid to become the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region.
A new entrant, Nii Ashie Moore has defeated him with a vote margin of 105.
The ongoing nationwide NDC Regional Executives elections saw to Ade Coker receiving a total vote cast of 222 whilst the winner, Nii Ashie Moore recording a total vote of 327 in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
Ade Coker came third amongst the contestants that challenged the Chairmanship position slot.
Find below the overall regional executives election outcome of the NDC in the Greater Accra region.
CHAIRMAN POSITION
Michael Tetteh Kwetey- 296
Kobina Ade Coker- 222
Kojo Obeng Berkoh- 4
Nii Ashie Moore- 327
Thomas Mustapha Ashong- 147
Rejected- 1
VICE CHAIRMAN
William Vinyo- Unopposed
Ibrahim Jajah- Unopposed
SECRETARY
Theophilus Tetteh Chaie- 719
Victor Quarshie Adonoo- 281
Rejected- 0
DEPUTY SECRETARY
Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy- 480
Baba Abu Abdulai- 306
Godwin Ayaba Mahama- 212
Rejected- 1
ORGANIZER
Fiifi Taylor- 404
Anthony Nukpenu- 595
Rejected- 1
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
Gambo Abdulai Zamatu- 691
Ibrahim Musah- 84
Dickson Mawuko Lekey- 102
Saint Emmanuel Kabu- 121
Rejected- 1
TREASURER
Mohammed Norgah- 593
Samiratu Regina Mbila Akunkel- 404
Rejected- 1
DEPUTY TREASURER
Augustine Edem Vidiku- 222
Kennedy Hedoe- 607
Happy Amegashie- 156
Rejected- 2
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Emmanuel Mettle Nunoo Jnr- 470
Jerry Johnson- 527
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
Lawrence Roland Arthur-Atitianti- 135
Simon Kweku Tetteh- 486
Tony Addison Dodoo
Rejected- 3
YOUTH ORGANIZER
Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey- 24
Amos Amorse Blessing- 85
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
Mohammed Judah- 49
Amira Nasiru- 4
Richard Kweitey Tetteh- 17
Charles Gben- 11
Patrick Faith Ametu- 1
Edward Mortey- 2
Gideon Hammond- 25
WOMEN ORGANISER
Felicia Mekpoi Bortey- 46
Happy Ogbo Mccarthy Darku- 26
Lucy Bio Sebbie- 9
DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANISER
Alimatu Issah- 18
Evelyn Dodzi- 38
Jessica Patience Braimah- 24
ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR
Mohammed Ashka-r 240
Mualim Alhassan- 294
Mohammed Nortey- 54
Ismaila Horoya Ali- 411
Rejected- 2