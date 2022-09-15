Ade Coker Signs Book Of Condolence Opened For Late Queen Elizabeth II

The Consulate of the Republic of Belarus and the Honorary Consular, Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, took his turn to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, at the British High Commission in Accra, to commiserate with the people of the United Kingdom.

Mr. Coker highlighted the unique and endearing qualities of the late Queen, particularly her sterling leadership she offered to the Commonwealth, Belarus and mother Ghana.

“The Consulate of the Republic of Belarus and the Honorary Consular send its compliments to the High Commission of the United Kingdom and express its condolence to the good people of the United Kingdom and the Royal family of the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth I l,” Hon. Coker solemnly wrote.

Continuing, Mr. Coker said the Queen was the head of State for 70 years and that changed the face of Britain from the war years to a modern Britain.

“For us who were born at the time she was crowned Queen, our lives have been shaped by her,” he noted.

“We owe her so many years of gratitude. The Queen will forever remain in our hearts.

…Long live the King,” Mr. Coker wrote in the book of condolence.

The late Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was born on April 21, 1926 and passed away on September 8, 2022.

She was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from February 6, 1952 until her death.

She was Queen Regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

Her oldest son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is the new Monarch, succeeding his mother with the Regnal Name, King Charles III.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been greeting crowds in Sandringham and looking at the floral tributes left there. He told well-wishers that walking behind the Queen’s coffin brought back memories of his mother’s funeral.

Significantly, new details of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September, have been set out.

There will be a national two-minute silence at the end of the service, and a procession through London will follow.

Along the Thames, people are waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II – the queue is over 4 miles long. King Charles is spending the day at his country home, Highgrove.