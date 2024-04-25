Adebogun, Caleb CEO, Lauds Tinubu’s Giant Strides in Education

LAGOS, Nigeria, 23 April 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Director, Caleb Group of Schools and Visitor, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun has expressed immense commendation for the impactful interventions and notable positive developments recorded in the educational sector since the advent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

Dr. Adebogun who is a prominent stakeholder in the educational sector, having founded the Caleb Group of Schools in 1986 and Caleb University in 2007, gave the Tinubu administration very high accolades across all sectors of education – primary, secondary and tertiary.

According to the Caleb CEO, the education sector has not had it so good for a long while. He cited notable policies of the government, such as the signing into law of the Student Loan Scheme to create equal opportunities for all Nigerians to acquire a tertiary education, to buttress his point.

Dr. Adebogun equally appreciated the high level of responsiveness of the Tinubu Administration to the yearnings of the Academic Staff Union of Universities by removing Federal Universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and migrating them to the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Also, the twin policies of the Tinubu administration on education – Out-of-school children’s education and training which already has about two million beneficiaries and Teachers’ development and support which is expected to bring technology and digitization to teachers and learners at all levels of education received very high commendation by the Caleb CEO.

He equally applauded the establishment of a National Education Data System and Skill Development for all levels of Education, Teacher Training and Support Nationwide by President Tinubu recently. The system-wide policies are aimed at comprehensively overhauling the education sector to improve learning and skill development, increase enrolment and ensure the academic security of the nation’s children succinctly captured as DOTS – Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training & Development, and Skill Development & Acquisition.

Dr. Adebogun reflected that “these bold spirited and outstanding interventions of the Tinubu-led administration in education, which is in congruence with the renewed hope agenda, will protect the future of our children and that of our country”. He added that with the current tempo and flurry of activities ongoing in the education sector, Nigeria will soon become the toast of the international community.

He used the opportunity to congratulate President Tinubu ahead of the One year anniversary of assumption of office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and wished him greater successes in the coming years. He equally wished President Tinubu more wisdom, greater insight and acute foresight in taking the nation, especially the education sector, to enviable heights.

