ADEF Declares November As Digital Awareness Month

…Eyes Africa Digitalization Agenda

Africa Digital Economy Forum(ADEF), an advocacy platform has declared the month of November 2022, as digital economy awareness month.

The digital economy awareness month is designed to create a campaign theme for people to plug in and derive the enormous benefits associated with it and also drive the digital economy agenda on the continent.

Also, its cardinal aim is to assemble the youth and graduates globally to feed them with ideas for them to use the digital space to create employment and set up thriving businesses across Africa.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Akin Naphtal, CEO of the Africa Digital Economy Forum, stated that his outfit is determined to create a common global platform that will bring people and organizations together to share ideas in order to drive the digitalization agenda forward.

During the digital economy awareness month, he said, ADEF would engage the youth, stakeholders, technology producers, and communities to brainstorm on how to move the sector forward.

According to him, the Africa Digital Economy Forum would also generate employment and a conducive business environment.

Akin Naphtal implored businesses and organizations operating in the digital sector to generate employment, highlighting the fact that without it, there is no future.

He was dissatisfied that graduates lacked the necessary skills, knowledge, and awareness to capitalize on the opportunities available in the digital economy, so ADEF created a global platform to provide them with the necessary ideas.

The CEO of ADEF said the vast opportunities in the digital economy ecosystem are available to both the educated and non-educated, farmers, the young and the old and does not have a gender barrier.

According to him, digital economy technology has made it possible for anyone to plug in and reap the benefits.

This reporter has established that ADEF will adopt digital ambassadors during the digital economy awareness month from and outside the universities to drive the digitalization intervention.

The forum was held on the theme: “digital economy the new norm.” The forum attracted students from various universities including the Islamic University.

Mustapha Musa, a student of Islamic University told this news portal that he and his colleagues have been empowered by the ideas shared and gathered from the forum.

He said they have been empowered to use their mobile phones and laptops to impact positively on their education.

Mustapha Musa said their education would be meaningless without digitalization, stressing that, he and his colleagues would create employment and businesses using the tools of digitalization.

Source: Adovor Nutifafa