Adegbenro goes to Viking FK on loan

Chinese Super League (CSL) club Beijing Guoan announced on Wednesday that their Nigerian striker Samuel Adegbenro has joined Viking FK on loan until the end of this year.

The Beijing side said in a brief statement that they “wish Adegbenro will have more playing opportunities in the new league” with the Norwegian club.

The Nigerian player made 26 appearances and scored four goals for Beijing Guoan since he joined the CSL side in April, 2022.

Beijing Guoan currently sits fourth in the CSL table, 12 points behind the league leader Shanghai Port.