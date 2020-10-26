Osabarima Asare Oduro, Chief of Adeiso, says President Akufo-Addo could be trusted to fulfill his electoral promises after staying true to the Free Senior High School policy.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Adeiso during a visit by Vice President Bawumia, Osabarima Asare Oduro was full of praise for the leadership and vision of President Akufo-Addo over the past three and half years in office.

The Chief singled out the ruling government’s landmark interventions, especially the free secondary education for all Ghanaian children.

Osabarima Asare Oduro described the Free SHS intervention as unprecedented and asked God’s blessings for President Akufo-Addo for prioritising the future of Ghanaian children.

“Akufo-Addo is not the only person who has been President of Ghana, but he is the only person who has done what no one has ever done,” Osabarima Asare Oduro II said.

Highlighting the significance and impact of Free SHS, Osabarima Asare Oduro shared an emotional personal story of how his parents struggled to raise money to pay his fees when he was in secondary school.

“The reason I’m commending Nana Addo is because, when I was in secondary school, I could miss school for about two weeks because my mother didn’t have money to pay my fees. Many of my friends also missed school because their parents could not afford to pay their fees.

“Today, we have a President who says regardless of who you are or where you coming from, he is providing Free SHS for every child. Who will do this?

“God will bless Nana Addo and bless him more. What the President and his Vice and the entire government have done for Ghana is special, I want to send a special message to the President that the people of Adeiso are so grateful to him,” he emphasised.

The Chief also praised the sincerity of the President in delivering his promises, adding that, having delivered Free SHS, he is capable of delivering any other promise.

“If the President has been able to take care of children’s education, what else do you want that the President can’t do for you?

“I have so many things to ask from the President on behalf of my people but today I won’t do that.

” Today, I want to appreciate the President for what he is doing for the country and I want to urge the people of Adeiso to spare two minutes of their time and pray for the President and his Vice President,” he said.

Dr Bawumia thanked the Chiefs of Adeiso and surrounding communities for appreciating the all-inclusive development agenda of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He urged them to rally behind the President and the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Upper West Akim Constituency, Mr Frederick Obeng Adom since the NPP has proven to be a party with the vision to transform the country.

The Vice President is on a three-day tour of the Eastern Region.