The Police are yet to complete investigations into the communication analysis of the interaction between the deceased and the accused in the Adeiso murder case.

The Kaneshie District Court therefore adjourned to September 14, the case of three traditional priests who allegedly caused the death of Edward Quartey Papafio, a 64-year-old retired Bio-Chemist at Adeiso in the Eastern region.

The traditional priests; Christian Awoe Gamelie aka Power One, 40, Famous Adukonu aka Scorpion, 37, and Yaw Azamate, 27, were being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, murder.

The three accused had their pleas preserved when they appeared before the court presided over by Ms Rosemond Dodua Agyiri.

The accused who were without lawyers, were remanded them into prison custody pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, Michael Ahiavinye and one Buzanga were being sought by the Police.

The case of the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Lawrence Anani, was that the complainant was the Reverend Comfort Ruth Quartey-Papafio, who resided at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Gamelie, Adukonu and Azamete operate their business at Adu-Kojo and Kwasi-Nyarko, all suburbs of Mame Dede in the Eastern Region.

He said on January 17, this year, the complainant reported of the disappearance of her husband, Mr Quartey Papafio, from his residence at Kasoa on January 15, this year at about 0733 hours.

Prosecution said on receipt of the complainant, the Police gathered intelligence that the deceased was last spotted at Gameli’s shrine located at the outskirts of Adu Kojo, which led to the arrest of Gameli and Adukonu on April 21, this year.

According to prosecution, a search conducted at Gameli’s shrine uncovered two pump action guns, one single barrel gun, eleven packets of cartridges and seven other pieces of the cartridges from his room whiles two shovels were also found hidden at the back of his house.

The Prosecution said during interrogation, Gameli and Adukonu admitted shooting the deceased with a pump-action gun on January 15, this year and buried the corpse at the Shrine.

He said on April 29, the two led the Police to Power One herbal/ Spiritual Centre where the Police identified the deceased’s grave in a make-shift cemetery behind Gameli’s house.

Prosecution said the crime scene was secured and an exhumation order was obtained from the court for that purpose.

The prosecution said on April 30, this year, a Pathologist in the company of Senior Officers from the CID Headquarters, Personnel from the Crime Scene Management Team, Forensic Science Laboratory, Drone Operation and CID/ Headquarters Operational Team together with the two accused, exhumed the deceased’s body.

He said when the grave was dug, the decomposed body of Mr Quartey-Papafio was removed and Police also discovered that the deceased’s grave was among others in the accused’s cemetery, which had been well fenced.

Prosecution said investigations disclosed that on December 29, Gameli, Adukonu and Azamete conspired to kill Mr Papafio, hence lured him with the assistance of one Buzanga, also a traditional priest at Kasoa.

The prosecution said before the murder of the deceased, the accused intentionally, made a false statement to the deceased and succeeded in collecting ¢10,650 from him through mobile money under the pretext of conjuring ¢400,000 for him to boost his company.

He said Papafio was invited to the shrine on January 15, this year for purification and in the process Adukonu shot him with Gameli’s gun.

The Prosecution said the accused then drained quantity of Mr Papafio’s blood into a plastic bottle and hid same at the shrine while Gameli took possession of the deceased’s mobile phones and later buried the deceased with the assistance of Azamate and Michael, who were also on the run.

The Prosecution said Gameli and Adukonu allegedly confessed to the Police that the blood in the bottle was a mixture of Papafio’s and another victim who was also buried among other bodies at the cemetery.

He said the gallon of blood and the body were later deposited at the Police morgue for examination.

Mr Anani said the complainant later identified the two mobile phones of the deceased.

The prosecution said the Pathologist gave the cause of death of Mr Papafio as hemorrhagic shock, traumatic amputation and unnatural severe chest pain.