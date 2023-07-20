Adekunle Gold and Simi collaborate on first single in seven years

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and performer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has released a snippet of an upcoming song titled “Look What You Made Me Do” featuring award-winning singer Simi.

Adekunle who recently signed a management deal with American multinational music recording label “Def Jam,” is set to drop his fifth studio album this summer, and anticipation for the release has been building.

After kicking off 2023 on a strong note with the release of his hit single “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky, the hitmaker followed up with two sensational records, “Omo Eko” and “Do You Mind”, which continue to prepare listeners for the release of his highly anticipated album Tequila Ever After.

Interestingly recently released the official track-list for the 18-track upcoming album, and interestingly, vocal powerhouse Simi made the album on a song titled ‘Look What You Made Me Do.

Nigerian song writer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi is the wife of Adekunle Gold and are married for two years.

Adekule Gold has not featured his wife on a song since the release of his “Gold” album in 2016.

Sharing clips from the studio session via Instagram on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Adekunle’s father showed appreciation to his wife and equally assured the fans that the album would surpass their expectations.

“We recorded 5 songs to finally get to “Look What You Made Me Do” I haven’t, featured Simi after the release of “Gold” album”.

“I know you’ll love this song because it is special and out of this world. Thank you baby for blessing “Tequila Ever After” with your magic. July 28 we’re live, preorder the album now,” he said.

Adekuke Gold is known for his dynamic choice of words which transfers African heritage to the diasporas, and makes African beat and tunes loveable for the westerners.

He gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.