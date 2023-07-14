Adekunle Gold drops ‘Ogaranya’ with pre-order for his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ with pre-order for his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’. Award-winning Afrobeats international superstar Adekunle Gold has released his new single hit titled ‘Ogaranya’.

After kicking off 2023 on a strong note with the release of his smash hit ‘Party No Dey Stop’ featuring Zinoleesky, AG followed up with ‘Omo Eko’ which is a smooth Amapiano blend that celebrates his Lagosian heritage and the captivating Dancehall tune ‘Do You Mind’.

Adekunle Gold is now back with a new exciting hit single ‘Ogaranya’ which captures his place as an Afrobeats superstar capable of offering street-relatable elements while retaining his elevated artistry.

“Ogaranya” is an Igbo word that captures an individual with vast resources who uses said resources to assist others. The word which has a rich history of churning out Afrobeats hits also means innovation, independence, determination, courage, and sincerity all of which Adekunle Gold embodies as ‘Tio Tequila’.

When it comes to hit records, Adekunle Gold has a lot in his pouch and he has consistently released hit records every year since he made his debut in 2016. In 2021, he delivered the monumental hut record ‘High’ featuring Davido and the incredible record ‘Sinner’ featuring Lucky Daye. In 2022 he delivered the chart-topping record ‘5 Star’, and in 2023, he dazzled listeners with ‘Party No Dey Stop’ featuring Zinoleesky.

‘Ogaranya’ which is released as an Instant gratification track comes with minted visuals that capture Adekunle Gold in his relaxed, happy, and Rockstar element. The side of him that listeners can expect in his upcoming sensational album that will take his music to a global audience.

‘Ogaranya’ prepares listeners for the impending release of Adekunle Gold’s landmark fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’, which will showcase another dimension to his artistry and further stretch the creative boundaries of Afrobeats.

Adekunle Gold had earlier revealed that his upcoming album started after he had a shot of life-changing Tequila which inspired him to record what he described as the best songs he ever made. In the album cover art, he’s surrounded by vegetation that pays homage to Mexico where the famous liquor originates.

The highly awaited album is set to kick off Adekunle Gold’s Tio Tequila era which is another impressive artistic evolution from the impressive music star who has evolved from a Highlife fusion artist to a Popstar, and now to an international Rockstar.

‘Tequila Ever After’ packs 18 incredible songs that sees Adekunle Gold solidify his status as an Afrobeats hitmaker, gifted songwriter, and genre-bending maestro while also reaching out to listeners around the world through exciting mega collaborations.

From his releases in 2023, the album cover art, and ‘Ogaranya’, it’s clear that Adekunle Gold is in his Rockstar era and listeners can expect to be blown by Tio Tequila in ‘Tequila Ever After’ which is set for release on July 28, 2023.

‘TEQUILA EVER AFTER’ TRACKLIST

1. Chasing Peace Of Mind

2. Party No Dey Stop

3. Soro

4. Tio baby

5. Ogaranya

6. Wrong person

7. Don’t be a baby

8. Do you mind

9. Sisi ganja

10. Make it easy

11. Not my problem

12. Kere

13. Look what you made me do

14. Omo Eko

15. Come back to me

16. Falling up

17. To my own

18. All my life