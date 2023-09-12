Adekunle Gold stars in Adidas fashion forward LFSTLR collection

Nigerian international Rockstar Adekunle Gold is among the celebrity designers who put together the Adidas Streetwear brand which is a re-imagination of football jerseys. The streetwear is created for fans who want to support their clubs while showing their individual styles.

Announced at an exclusive fashion and culture event in New York City, the exclusive off-pitch range features lifestyle-focused adaptations of the 2023 season’s third jersey for some of the world’s leading clubs including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Nigerian award-winning music star Adekunle Gold is the designer behind the Manchester United edition which is created for wearability so fans can represent their passion in added comfort and style.

Speaking on the new designs Adidas’ VP for Product & Design Sam Handy said:

“The lines between football and fashion have never been more blurred, which is why we’re excited to launch this new collection for fans who want to show off their club pride in style and comfort. Each of the clubs featured in the LFSTLR collection are globally recognised institutions whose appeal stretches beyond a purely football context. That’s why we wanted to challenge and redefine the traditional concept of a replica jersey and tap into current streetwear trends – making them a welcome addition to the wardrobe of any fashion-conscious supporter.”.

Adidas worked with each club to appoint a Creative Lead, tapping into the worlds of fashion and music, and ensuring the unique flair of each team came through with bespoke individuality.

Adekunle Gold is joined by other international superstars including American Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T who designed the Arsenal version and Mexican rapper Alemán who designed the Real Madrid streetwear.

Adekunle Gold’s partnership with Adidas is a testament to his creative versatility that cuts across music, fashion, and art.

The Nigerian rockstar who’s set to embark on tour recently released his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’ which has enjoyed critical acclaim for its sonic richness and cross-continental appeal. The album has churned out the hit tracks ‘Party No Dey Stop’ and ‘Ogaranya’ which are among the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2023.