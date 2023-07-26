Adekunle Gold unveils star-studded guest list for his 5th album

Today, July 26, multi-awarding-winning Nigerian music superstar Adekunle Gold has finally revealed the featured artists on his highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’.

Adekunle Gold is one of the artists pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats and African music through a brilliant fusion of genres that has earned him millions of fans and established him as one of the finest performers in the world.

After a brilliant 2023 that has culminated in the release of multiple hit singles with the latest being ‘Ogaranya’, Adekunle Gold is gearing up for the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’ which will introduce listeners to an African Rockstar set to take Afrobeats and the continent to a global audience.

On ‘Tequila Ever After’, listeners will enjoy a careful assemblage of global superstars whose music has made significant impacts in their respective countries and beyond.

The first single off the album ‘Party No Dey Stop’ features Nigerian hitmaker Zinoleesky and it was shortlisted by Billboard as one of the potential nominees for Grammys’ new African Song Performance category.

Zinoleesky is not the only Nigerian on the project as Adekunle Gold featured two sensational stars defining different genres.

On ‘Wrong Person’, he features fast-rising rapper ODUMODUBLVCK who delivers a swaggering verse that combines with Adekunle’s smooth melodies.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Simi makes a landmark return to Adekunle Gold’s album as she features on the serenading R&B record ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, which will surely be one of the fan favourites.

Adekunle Gold is now in his Tio Tequila Era which is a Rockstar version of his constant brilliant evolution that has set him apart from his contemporaries. And with Tio Tequila comes a global that manifests in ‘Tequila Ever After’ through a mouth-watering line up of international superstars.

Adekunle Gold taps South African sensational singer and songwriter Ami Faku who brings her captivating vocals to ‘Chasing Peace Of Mind’ on which he also features Malian legendary guitarist Habib Koité who adds invaluable sonic appeal to the track.

Listeners can expect to be wowed by the vocals of sensational American singer Coco Jones who appears on track 10 ‘Make It Easy’

Adekunle Gold is set to elevate African music with his collaboration with two musical legends. On ‘Falling Up’, he features 14-time Grammy-winning artist and producers Pharell Williams & Rock’n’roll and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee the legendary Nile Rodgers.

Fans who have wondered what an Adekunle Gold and Khalid collaboration would sound like need not wonder anymore as the duo combines for the hit pop record ‘Come Back To Me’.

And in a landmark partnership, Adekunle Gold taps renowned Multi-award winning British singer, songwriter, and producer Labrinth to collaborate on ‘To My Own’ which is set to stretch the creative boundaries of Nigerian music.

Adekunle Gold has shared that this upcoming album is his best album yet and the lineup shows that the African Rockstar means business.

The highly awaited Album of the Year ‘Tequila Ever After’ is set for release on July 28, 2023 and it is sure to dazzle listeners across the world.

‘TEQUILA EVER AFTER’ TRACKLIST

1. Chasing Peace Of Mind featuring Ami Faku & Habib Koite

2. Party No Dey Stop featuring Zinoleesky

3. Soro

4. Tio baby

5. Ogaranya

6. Wrong Person featuring ODUMODUBLVCK

7. Don’t Be A Baby

8. Do You Mind?

9. Sisi Ganja

10. Make It Easy featuring Coco Jones

11. Not my problem

12. Kere

13. Look What You Made Me Do featuring Simi

14. Omo Eko

15. Come back To Me featuring Khalid

16. Falling Up featuring Pharell Williams & Nile Rodgers

17. To My Own

18. All My Life