Adelaide Siaw Agyepong is 2023 Outstanding Feminine in Entrepreneur Education

The Chief Executive of American International School (AIS), Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has emerged as the 2023 Outstanding Feminine in Entrepreneur Education at the just ended 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards.

The award is in recognition of her immense contribution to quality education in the country.

Receiving the award, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, noted that the recognition is the doing of the Lord because she never anticipated any recognition of such.

“I always say when your time is due for the Lord to bring you out of obscurity, He does it beautifully,” she was thankful.

She noted that the achievement reflects the collective efforts of AIS community.

“In the 21st century, we have to help students to be analytical thinkers and we are deliberate in the approach because we want to make them problem solvers,” she stressed.

“I want to encourage young female entrepreneurs to forge on and should not relent and must have faith in whatever they are engaged in and one day they will be recognised,” the multiple award winning CEO encouraged young entrepreneurs.

The colourful event took place on August 25th, 2023, at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards aims at identifying and publicizing role models whose accomplishments would encourage and inspire women in general to similarly conduct their activities and behavior In exemplary fashion.

The awards seek to publicly recognize women in Ghana who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in various forms of endeavor across both the public and private sectors, such as entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate executives, public institutional managers, diplomats, sportswomen and traditional rulers.

The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards is the first, and therefore the oldest, pioneering scheme that has specifically tried to recognize the accomplishments of women on the basis of their gender.