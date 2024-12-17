Ademola Lookman, Barbra Banda and Ronwen Williams Shine at 2024 CAF Awards

The 2024 CAF Awards, held on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, celebrated the remarkable strides made in African football across both men’s and women’s competitions.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman emerged as the biggest winner, being named CAF Men’s Player of the Year. Lookman’s stellar performances with Italian club Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, over the past year earned him the prestigious accolade.

The evening also saw Zambian striker Barbra Banda claim the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award, further cementing her status as one of Africa’s brightest football stars. South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams took home the title of CAF Goalkeeper of the Year for his exceptional displays at both the club and international levels.

This year’s ceremony highlighted the continued growth of African football, as both men’s and women’s football continue to make significant strides. The awards underscored the continent’s expanding influence on the global football stage, with numerous players and teams from across Africa being recognized for their outstanding achievements.

The full list of winners will be finalized following announcements in additional categories, including Coach of the Year and Club of the Year.

2024 CAF AWARDS WINNERS

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Cote d’Ivoire

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Mutaz Ibrahim (Libya)

CAF REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

CAF ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

CAF GOAL OF THE YEAR

Mabululu (Angola)