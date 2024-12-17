Ademola Lookman Encourages Young Africans to Embrace Resilience After Winning CAF Award

Ademola Lookman, named African Male Footballer of the Year, has urged young Africans to draw inspiration from his career journey and never let setbacks define them.

Reflecting on his early struggles, the Nigerian forward shared a powerful message of resilience, encouraging others to rise after falling.

Lookman, who recently claimed the prestigious title at the 2024 CAF Awards in Morocco, recalled a time four years ago when he faced significant challenges in England. Despite failing in front of the world, he refused to let those moments of adversity dictate his future.

“Just over 4 years ago, I failed in front of the world. Fast forward 4 years, and I’m the best player in Africa,” Lookman said upon receiving the award. “To the young children and people watching this, don’t let your failures weigh you down to the point they break your wings. Turn your pain into your power and continue to fly.”

Lookman’s message underscores the importance of perseverance and self-belief, urging the next generation to transform struggles into strength. His success story serves as a testament to the power of resilience, marking a defining moment in his career and offering inspiration to aspiring athletes across Africa.