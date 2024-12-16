Ademola Lookman Shines at the 2024 CAF Awards, Wins Men’s Player of the Year

At the prestigious 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was the standout winner, being crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

His remarkable performance with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team earned him this top honor, following in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen. This marks the first time since the 1990s that two Nigerian players have won the award consecutively, with Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba previously achieving the same feat.

Other Notable Winners at the 2024 CAF Awards:

CAF Women’s Player of the Year : Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who had an outstanding season with Orlando Pride in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League, and broke records at the Paris Olympics by becoming the only player to score three hat-tricks in the competition’s history.

: Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who had an outstanding season with Orlando Pride in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League, and broke records at the Paris Olympics by becoming the only player to score three hat-tricks in the competition’s history. CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Men) : Ronwen Williams of South Africa, whose heroics with Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premiership and penalty saves at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were pivotal to the team’s success.

: Ronwen Williams of South Africa, whose heroics with Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premiership and penalty saves at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were pivotal to the team’s success. CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) : Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria, who continued her excellence with Paris FC.

: Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria, who continued her excellence with Paris FC. CAF Young Player of the Year (Men) : Senegal’s Lamine Camara, whose performances with AS Monaco and the Senegal national team earned him this recognition.

: Senegal’s Lamine Camara, whose performances with AS Monaco and the Senegal national team earned him this recognition. CAF Young Player of the Year (Women) : Morocco’s Doha El Madani, who impressed with AS FAR.

: Morocco’s Doha El Madani, who impressed with AS FAR. CAF Coach of the Year (Men) : Emerse Fae, who led Côte d’Ivoire to AFCON glory.

: Emerse Fae, who led Côte d’Ivoire to AFCON glory. CAF Coach of the Year (Women): Lamia Boumehdi, for her leadership in guiding TP Mazembe to the CAF Women’s Champions League title.

Team and Club Honors:

CAF National Team of the Year (Men) : Côte d’Ivoire

: Côte d’Ivoire CAF National Team of the Year (Women) : Nigeria

: Nigeria CAF Club of the Year (Men) : Al Ahly (Egypt)

: Al Ahly (Egypt) CAF Club of the Year (Women): TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

The ceremony also recognized the best referees and assistant referees, with Mutaz Ibrahim (Libya) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) winning the Referee of the Year awards for men and women, respectively.

CAF Goal of the Year: Mabululu (Angola), for a stunning strike.

The 2024 CAF Awards celebrated the exceptional achievements across African football, with Lookman and other winners earning their place in history for their stellar performances over the year.