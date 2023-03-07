Adenkrebi M/A students benefit from Berekuso Chief’s Education Fund

Four Students from the Adenkrebi M/A Basic School, together with 11 others, who excelled in the 2022 BECE have been awarded scholarships to continue their education at the Senior High School level in various parts of the country.

The Fund, known as the Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II Education Fund, was established in 2016 with the vision to see more brilliant but needy students from public schools in the area continue their education to the very top and bring development to the people.

Over 70 students have so far benefited from the Fund with some already in gainful employment.

This year, 15 students who performed outstandingly in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been handed their scholarship packages and offered admissions into Senior High Schools across the country.

The four, Solomon Abam Laatey was offered admission to PRESEC Boys, Legon; Dorothia Korkor Tetteh-Okwabi, Achimota School; Josiah Akoto Kenny-Hastens, STEM Academy, Abomosu, and Samuel Nii Ofei Adjei, Pope Johns.

Each of the 15 beneficiaries received GHC750.00 cash, with same expected to be paid to them per term, in addition to Mattress, trunk, bucket, blanket, mop, mathematical set, dictionary, calculator, pens, notebook, mosquito net, branded t-shirt of the Fund, among others.

Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), commended the performance of public schools in the BECE and encouraged parents to enroll their children there.

“As you can see from today’s event, all the scholarship beneficiaries are from public schools. It tells you that you don’t need to send your child somewhere to spend a lot of money, because they can equally excel in the public schools”.

She said the performance of the children was as a result of the good efforts made by the Assembly and the Education Directorate to prepare them well for the examination as well as regular monitoring, supervision and motivation.

Mrs Kaakie Mann thanked the teachers for the great services they were rendering and encouraged them to do more to help secure the future of the children.

She paid glowing tribute to Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II for his vision and dedication towards the development of children through education and expressed immense appreciation for the initiative and support for the children in deprived communities and public schools.

The MCE urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity offered them and study hard to become great and better people in the future.

The Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mr. Eric Sey, expressed appreciation to the Chief of Berekuso for instituting the Fund.

He noted that education was the foundation for the development of the country and its progress and therefore such initiatives were catalysts for achieving it.

“This gesture by the Chief is what is needed to complement the Free SHS Education Policy by the government and must be supported,” he added.

The Chief of Berekuso and Founder of the Fund, Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II, thanked the teachers for their efforts and praised the children for their excellent performances and advised them to be studious to maximize the benefits from the scholarship.

He said his expectation was for them to excel in their academic pursuit to help sustain the initiative.

“I don’t expect you to thank me but all I expect from you is to pass and make us proud so that others can also benefit.”

The Berekuso Chief announced the donation of 50 acres of land to the Twafoman Secondary Technical School at Berekuso which he established and presented various learning resource items to the school, including desktop computers, notebooks, exercise books, and pens.

The Queenmother of Agyemantie in the Akuapim South Municipality, Awoyaa Otwiwaa 1, underscored the need for parents to prioritize the education of their children and not neglect their development.

She advised the beneficiaries to focus on their studies and ensure they excel to make the scholarship worthwhile.