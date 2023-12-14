Adenta-Dodowa and Kasoa-Winneba Road Redevelopment Commences

Contractors are moving to site to commence work on the 22-kilometer Adenta-Dodowa and 30-kilometer Kasoa-Winneba roads, to give those major roads a facelift and ease the usual traffic congestion.

The Roads and Transport Minister Kwesi Amoako-Attah on officially handed over the sites to two separate local contractors at a brief ceremony this week.

The Kasoa-Winneba road will be undertaken by NagFairmont Limited while the Adenta-Dodowa will be constructed by Oswal Investments Ltd.

On the Adenta-Dodowa road, there will also be interchanges/flyovers at selected intersections.

On the Kasoa-Winneba stretch, there will be interchanges/flyovers at Budumburam, Akoti, Sabato and Winneba junctions.

According to the Minister, the contractors have been tasked to mobilize to site and start clearing and other preparatory activities to enable full work to begin in January 2024.

Appearing on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (14 December) Amoako-Attah said local contractors are competent to deliver a good job.

The contractors doing the relocation have started work, two contrcators are involved, they are relocating water and electricity lines and he believes their capability is comparable to any foreign company in the country.

”I want to put it on record that over the past 7 years under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo about 20 contractors have had their capacity built in terms of equipment , personnel and everything and they are so efficient and given the necessary funds they can deliver just like any other foreign contractor,” the minister said.