Adenta MP Mohammed Adamu Ramadan Confident of Retaining Seat Despite Constituency’s Tradition of Change

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, remains optimistic about his chances of retaining his seat in the 2024 general elections.

Despite the constituency’s longstanding trend of changing MPs every four years, Ramadan believes his track record and continued engagement with the local community set him apart from past representatives.

Adenta has gained a reputation for frequently electing new MPs, with voters often seeking fresh faces to better address their concerns. However, Ramadan, who has represented the constituency since 2016, is confident that his work over the past years will break this pattern. His decisive victory in the 2020 elections, where he garnered 63,436 votes (55.89%), reinforces his belief that he has earned the trust of the electorate. In 2016, he secured 32,588 votes (48.61%), showing a clear improvement in his popularity and political influence.

Ramadan’s confidence stems from his consistent efforts to meet the needs of the Adenta residents. He believes his message has resonated with voters, who now recognize the value of continuity. “The message has sunk with the constituents,” Ramadan said, noting that many now see the importance of keeping him in office to continue his work for the community.

On the other hand, his main rival, Akosua Asaa Manu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is also hopeful about her prospects. She is confident that she can make history as the constituency’s first female MP, echoing the tradition of new faces taking up the mantle in Adenta.

As the race heats up in this competitive constituency, both candidates are vying to secure the trust of the electorate, with Ramadan aiming to defy the odds and break the cycle of frequent political change.