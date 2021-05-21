The Adenta District Police has embarked on a sensitisation programme at the Frafraha Senior High School (SHS) and adjoining communities on the dangers of drug abuse.

Superintendent Osman Alhassan, the Adenta District Commander, addressed about 1,200 students and staff of the school on the possession of narcotic drugs and the punishment that go with it.

He highlighted the offenses and punishments captured in the new Narcotic Control Commission Act (Act 1019) and spoke on sexual offences like rape, defilement, abduction and kidnapping.

Mr Alhassan took students through some security tips, especially when walking alone in dark areas, and advised them to alert the police each time they saw strange or unfamiliar motor or ‘okada’ riders around the school or communities.

All COVID-19 safety protocols were observed during the programme.