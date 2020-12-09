The following is the certified presidential results of the Adentan Constituency by the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission:

NPP – 52,055

NDC – 60,549

GUM –584

CPP –84

GFP –46

GCPP –3

APC –25

LGP –18

PNC –15

PPP –64

NDP –25

IND –18

Valid Votes – 113,486

Rejected – 1,096

Total Vote Cast – 114,582

Number of voters – 153,079

