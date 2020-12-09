The following is the certified presidential results of the Adentan Constituency by the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission:
NPP – 52,055
NDC – 60,549
GUM –584
CPP –84
GFP –46
GCPP –3
APC –25
LGP –18
PNC –15
PPP –64
NDP –25
IND –18
Valid Votes – 113,486
Rejected – 1,096
Total Vote Cast – 114,582
Number of voters – 153,079
