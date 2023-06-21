Adentan MCE urges residents to engage Assembly

Mr Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on residents in the Municipality to always engage the Assembly over their grievances to help in community development.

He said community members and residents were key stakeholders in development and must collaborate with the Assembly to find solutions to challenges.

“Such collaborative effort is needed for planning and implementation of development projects to spur growth and development in our communities,” Mr Adumuah said.

The MCE said this when he met and interacted with residents, associations and groups, traders, transport operators, traditional authorities, and Assembly members in the Nii Ashaley electoral area, Ogbojo.

The gathering was to create an interactive platform where stakeholders could voice their concerns and collaborate on finding viable solutions for the Municipality’s challenges.

“Sometimes you may have complaints, other times you may want to commend us for the work we are doing, but you don’t always have the chance to communicate with us. So, we have come to you, open your hearts and talk to us.”

Some participants called for sustainable use of land and the protection of the environment whilst others called for community involvement in the decision-making process.

The participants also discussed the need for the government to improve drainage systems and infrastructure to mitigate the effects of floods, prioritise the provision of basic sanitation services and security.

Mr Stanley Otabil Donkor, a Representation from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), led a team that introduced an online platform, (myassembly.gov.gh) designed to enable property owners to make payments conveniently from home.

The platform displays the annual payment amount after registration.

He said the platform was easy to access and encouraged the residents to visit the Assembly for assistance with registration.