Adepa has been adjudged the winner of this year’s edition (season 9) of the MTN Hitmaker reality show held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

This year’s edition which was themed: ‘Unlock your flow’ saw a thrilling and electrifying performance from the various contestants, Adepa, Achiaa, Gabi Nova and Kobby Tuesday.

Eventually, Adepa, the mysterious singer put up a sterling performance to defeat Gabi Nova, Achiaa, and Kobby Tuesday to grab the GH¢120,000 recording contract deal.

Kobby Tuesday , surprisingly came second while Gabi Nova took the third position and

Achiaa settled for the fourth position at this year’s hitmaker grand finale.

Past winners and contestants Kidi, Mr Drew , Kurl Songx, Lasmid , Kofi Pages, who made their way to the venue thrilled the audience with electrifying performances.

So far, MTN Hitmaker has produced music talents such as KiDi (Season 4 winner), Kurl Songx (Season 5 winner), Freda Rhymes (Season 6 winner), OV (Season 7 winner), Lasmid (Season 8) , Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew and Krymi