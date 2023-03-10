Adequate investments have been made in security apparatus – Nitiwul

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister for Defence Friday disclosed that the government has made adequate investments in the security apparatus of the country.

He said the salaries of soldiers and police officers had been tripled to enhance their standards of living.

Mr Nitiwul was contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8.

“Mr Speaker, the government has made adequate investments in the security apparatus of the country over the years.

“Mr Speaker, for the Armed Forces in particular, the salaries of the armed forces have been more than tripled. It is the same thing with the police service and the same thing with the other security services because a hungry soldier is an angry soldier. That is why our security services must be well taken care of,” Mr Nitiwul said.