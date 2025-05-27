Adesina Concludes Tenure as AfDB President After Decade of Strategic Reforms

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will step down as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on May 29, 2025, following a decade marked by institutional transformation and record financial milestones.

His departure coincides with the election of a new president during the AfDB’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan, themed “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development.”

Reflecting on his tenure at a media briefing, Adesina humorously noted his hair had “turned grey” from relentless efforts to advance Africa’s development. Under his leadership, the AfDB’s capital base surged from $93 billion to $318 billion, while the African Development Fund secured its largest-ever replenishment at $8.9 billion. The Bank also pioneered hybrid capital instruments and synthetic securitization, cementing its role as a global development finance leader.

Key initiatives included the High 5s agenda, focusing on energy, agriculture, industrialization, integration, and quality of life. Adesina highlighted the $1.5 billion Emergency Food Production Facility, which mitigated food insecurity during the Ukraine war, and infrastructure projects like Senegal’s Senegambia Bridge, reducing travel time from two days to 15 minutes.

“Serving as AfDB President has been the greatest honor of my life,” Adesina stated, emphasizing projects that directly impacted communities, such as Kenya’s Last Mile Connectivity electrification program. A Kenyan beneficiary remarked, “All I know is that we once were in darkness; now we have light,” unaware she was addressing the Bank’s president.

The AfDB’s 2024–2033 strategy, shaped by consultations across 81 member nations, prioritizes continuity of the High 5s framework. Over 5,000 delegates from 91 countries are attending the Abidjan meetings, where Adesina urged media to amplify Africa’s developmental narrative: “You are not just observers. You challenge us. You inform the world.”

As he prepares to depart, Adesina leaves behind an institution he describes as financially robust and resilient. “Leadership may change, but our mission endures,” he concluded, underscoring the AfDB’s readiness to navigate future global challenges.