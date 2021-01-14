Adesua Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is spearheading the completion of a library project which has stalled for over 20 years at Agogo in the Asante-Akim North District.

The Agogo Community Library Project which commenced in 1990 under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) had been left to deteriorate at the mercy of the weather over the years.

This development caught the attention of the Executive Director of the Foundation, Nana Adakabre Frimpong Manso after he was installed the Adesuahene of the Agogo Traditional Area.

In his quest to raise the standard of education in the area, he identified the completion of the library as a priority and took steps to mobilise resources to make the project a reality through the Foundation.

“I saw the urgent need to resume work on the library as part of my vision to improve the performance of schools in our traditional area,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said it was important to revive the project to serve its purpose for the benefit of the students especially during this COVID-19 era.

Nana Frimpong Manso disclosed that the Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana-USA Cultural and Traditional Council had resumed work on the project and called on other public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies to support the project.

The Foundation, he noted, was determined to see the completion of the project and invited all stakeholders to complement efforts of the Foundation to improve the quality of education in the district.