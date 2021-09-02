Adetsewui and Kpodzivi communities gets mechanised borehole water facility

Adetsewui and Kpodzivi, farming communities in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have benefited from a mechanised borehole water facility each, which would supply portable water to the inhabitants.

The gesture, from ‘The Sky is My Limit,’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), would bring a lasting solution to the long struggles endured over the years in the quest for accessing good drinking water.

Residents in the various communities for decades, did not have a source of potable water, a situation which forced them to walk some kilometres to fetch water from the nearest streams.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a short ceremony to officially hand-over the two facilities to the beneficiary communities, Mr. Nyahe Michael, Country Director of ‘The Sky is My Limit’, said the facility was provided through the support of Mr Brian Mosko, the Director of the NGO who is a Canadian philanthropist working in some Ghanaian communities, with the aim of providing portable drinking water to deprived areas, provision of quality healthcare, quality education, among others.

He said the facilities consisted of drilled borehole, mechanization, water tower and fetching points with taps.

Mr Nyahe further revealed, “as part of measures to eliminate water borne diseases such as guinea worm and others, our outfit had intensified portable water support to several communities in the Municipality who are in dire need of good water”.

“Through the leadership of Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, we have provided over 35 mechanised water facilities in the Akatsi South Municipality, and many other communities would also be provided,” he said.

Mr Nyahe also disclosed that similar provisions of portable drinking water was extended to some communities within the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Mr. Kennedy Biedo, the Assembly Member for Kpodzivi Electoral Area on his part, said the provision of the facilities in his area was timely and had brought great relief to the people “since my community members have suffered for long in search for good water”.

He thanked the donors for the provision of the facilities and further assured them of maintaining it for the intended purposes.

Solomon Awudi, the ‘Fiator’ of Togbe Horsu lll, chief of Kpodzivi also thanked the NGO and its partners for the provision of the facilities.

He entreated members in the various communities to keep the facilities in good condition.

Mrs Olivia Awudi, a community member, in expressing her excitement towards the gesture, said “our prayers have been granted and we are happy for this.”

David Awudi, a youth activist in the area, called for total unity among members of the community in developing the area.

Weglobo, Felakope and other surrounding farming communities would benefit from the facilities.