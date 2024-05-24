Adi Bible and King Paluta Team Up for Powerful Anthem: ‘Born Poor Die Rich’

Ghanaian artist Adi Bible has once again captivated audiences with his latest single, “Born Poor Die Rich.”

This soulful track, featuring the renowned musician King Paluta, is a mesmerizing blend of soulful vocals and infectious melodies.

Produced by Smuchiz, “Born Poor Die Rich” seamlessly fuses elements of dancehall and afrobeat, creating a vibrant and dynamic sound that resonates with listeners. The song’s lyrics convey a powerful message about perseverance and determination in the face of adversity, urging listeners to strive for success regardless of their humble beginnings.

The collaboration with King Paluta adds an extra layer of excitement to the track, as his distinct style and infectious energy complement Adi Bible’s vocals perfectly. Known for his hit song “Aseda,” King Paluta brings his signature flair to “Born Poor Die Rich,” elevating the song to new heights.

Since its release, “Born Poor Die Rich” has garnered widespread acclaim and garnered significant attention across Ghana. With its catchy beats and poignant lyrics, the song has become a favorite among fans and received extensive airplay on radio stations nationwide.

For Adi Bible, “Born Poor Die Rich” is more than just a song—it’s a personal statement about his journey and his unwavering commitment to his craft. He expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to share his music with the world, hoping that it resonates with listeners on a deep and meaningful level.

With this latest release, Adi Bible and King Paluta are poised to make a lasting impact on the Ghanaian music scene and further solidify their status as rising stars in the industry. “Born Poor Die Rich” is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to experience its infectious energy and inspiring message.