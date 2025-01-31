Adibiawe ‘Self-Styled Chief’ and Accomplices Jailed for Assault in Hwakpo Urine Attack Case

The Sege District Court, presided over by Her Worship Victoria Akua Ghansah, has sentenced Nene Isaac Addi Buertey Puplampu, a self-styled chief of Adibiawe, and four accomplices to three months in prison following their roles in a violent assault and urine attack on three residents of Hwakpo. One other accomplice was fined GH₵1,000, while three were acquitted and discharged.

The court convicted Nene Isaac Addi Buertey Puplampu on charges of abetment, while his accomplices — Alex Puplampu, Emmanuel Sabah, Dartey Agorvor, and William Buertey — were found guilty of conspiracy and assault. Mary Adi Yawa was fined GH₵1,800, while Evans Otiboe Osabutey, Beauty Puplampu, and Esther Puplampu were acquitted and discharged.

The sentencing follows a brutal incident in which the accused, led by Puplampu, attacked three men sent by the gazetted Chief of Hwakpo, Nene Agbasi Dzikunu Ackwerh III, to beat the gong-gong for a communal labor exercise. The victims were assaulted, one sustaining a dislocated arm while the others suffered cuts and bruises. In a shocking twist, the attackers also poured urine on their victims.

The case, which initially drew public outrage after the court suggested an out-of-court settlement without clear mediation directives, heightened tensions in Hwakpo, with fears of a possible reprisal attack. The victims and community youth expressed disappointment in the earlier decision, calling for justice to curb what they described as ongoing violent harassment by Puplampu and his followers.

The case was returned to the court and after series of appearance, judgment has been finally administered.

Residents are hopeful that the court’s latest verdict will serve as a deterrent to further disturbances as authorities work to maintain peace.