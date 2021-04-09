Founder of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competion has disclosed that three former great athletes of Ghana will he honoured on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the University of Ghana Stadium, Okponglo during the GNPC GFH 2021 Accra Edition.

He expressed that “A Country that doesn’t honor it’s heroes and heroes is not worth dying for.

“So, we at GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human use our platform to try and big up some of our past greats.

“Tomorrow April 10, 2021 at our event at the Legon Stadium, 1 to 3, #Adidas will honor 3 greats with gifts”.

1. Mike Ahey – 1962 Commonwealth Gold Medalist and multiple Commonwealth Silver 4×100 relay medalist

2. Oko Addy – 1966 Commonwealth Gold Medalist in the 4×100 relay

3. Ohene Karikari – 1974 Commonwealth Bronze medalist in the 100 meters and the ONLY Ghanaian 100 meter runner to have EVER won a medal OUTSIDE Africa!!

Ghana CONTINUES to APPRECIATE ALL YOUR EFFORTS!!!

“See you between 1 & 3pm tomorrow afternoon”.