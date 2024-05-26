Adidome Assembly Member Encourages Youth to Pursue Agriculture

Youth in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have been urged to actively participate in agricultural activities to harness the benefits of government’s initiatives aimed at boosting the sector.

Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member of the Adidome Central Electoral Area in the district, emphasised the opportunities presented by the Second Phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) to make agriculture not only profitable but sustainable for future generations.

He said it was crucial for the youth to take full advantage of those opportunities to have a stable source of income and contribute to the district’s overall economic growth.

Mr Fiagbenu’s call followed the significant strides made by the Government to enroll farmers, particularly the youth, onto the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He elaborated on the multiple benefits it brings, noting that it would play a vital role in curbing social vices, while ensuring food security and economic sustainability.

“When the youth are gainfully employed in productive ventures like agriculture, it reduces the likelihood of them engaging in negative activities. This move can significantly clamp down on various social vices that stem from unemployment and idleness,” he added.

Mr Fiagbenu appealed to the Government to continue its support to farmers, particularly through the provision of subsidised agricultural inputs.

He urged the youth to work diligently to benefit from those subsidies, which include seeds, fertilizers, and other essential farming implements.