Adidome Traditional Council inaugurated

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has inaugurated a Traditional Council for the Adidome Traditional Area of the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

A total of 27 traditional leaders were sworn into the Council, and an office for the institution was also commissioned.

The area is saddled with chieftaincy disputes and had no gazetted paramount chief to head the Council as President, and therefore the members would select one from among themselves to lead in the interim.

Miss Fati Lily Soale, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, while inaugurating the Council, said it should be considered a firm structure for peace and cooperation.

“The inauguration should be seen to integrate the people of this traditional area, especially our revered Chiefs to work hand in hand for endless development but not to disintegrate them,” she stated.

The Ag. Chief Director said the Council would be provided staff and training to function effectively, and would be extended programmes and activities of the sector Ministry.

Miss Soale, who performed the inauguration on behalf of the sector minister, said Government’s premium on the chieftaincy institution appreciated, and would continue to position it to help realize the aspired community and nationwide development.

She said chiefs must therefore develop leadership abilities and qualities.

“The new role assigned to the 21st century chief imposes the need for some form of posturing and training to enable him fulfil his responsibilities. There is the need for the modern chief and his cohorts and or assigns to understand the processes and procedures involved in allocating land, granting leases, and land administration in general.

“It behoves you also as a chief to be abreast with the conflict resolution tools and be able to employ alternative methods in resolving conflicts that may arise within your traditional area or localities”.

Traditional leaders were reminded of laws holding the chieftaincy institutions, and also key functions of the Council, and were asked to facilitate its population.

Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, said all must unite towards improving the Council, and not diffuse its authority.

“Traditional Councils are forever. You all must accept the status because it will benefit you all. This is a historic event and we should all rejoice in it.”

Thomas Moore Zonyra, Central Tongu District Chief Executive, noted now the Council would provide a connectable interface for collaboration between traditional leaders and the Local Assembly, and said “We are looking forward to development in unity”

The Council was sworn in by Madam Molly Portia Anafo-Salia, the Adidome District Magistrate.

The Ag. Chief Director, who was in the company of some other heads of the Ministry, earlier inaugurated traditional councils for the Penyi, Somey, Klikor, and Fievie Traditional Areas.