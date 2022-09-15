Adiembra SHS holds second graduation for final year students

Mr William Kwaku Takyi, Headmaster of Adiembra Senior High School, has urged graduands to be good stewards of the values inculcated in them to make them achievers and not liabilities as enshrined in the School’s Vision Statement.

The headmaster said the institution had committed to training young people to become responsible adults through their deeds, words, actions, and inactions.

He was speaking at the School’s Second Graduation Ceremony for the final year students on the theme, “Making a positive impact in society: the world’s expectation from SHS Graduates.” in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA)

The occasion was graced by the Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai; Former Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Rebecca Efiba Dadzie, seasoned people in the world of business, and other dignitaries.

“We have no doubt that our graduating students will exhibit these virtues in their communities and also in their next stage of life in higher institutions of learning,” he stated.

Mr Takyi noted that there might be challenges as they moved to the next stage of their lives and expressed the hope that the training given to them would help them to keep their heads above water and make the desired strides towards nation-building.

“Finally, as you prepare to leave the shores of Adiembra SHS, be purposeful and prayerful in life, be determined in life, and remain focused in life. This will help you make a positive impact in your societies to address what they expect from you as students who have graduated from Senior High School”, he implored them.

Mr. Ben Wireku, former Western Regional Chairman of the Lands Commission who was the Guest Speaker admonished the students to follow their goals and instincts conscientiously so that they could achieve them.

He said as young graduates who desired to accomplish great things must “not only act but also dream, not only plan but also believe in themselves” and that to be great achievers they must have mindsets that focused on certain traits.

He, therefore, urged them to take advantage of the current technological developments and network with the array of known mentors, educated family, and church members.