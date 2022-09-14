Adiembra SHS makes maiden entry into NSMQ 2022

The Adiembra Senior High School (SHS) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) has qualified for the first time to participate in the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Competition this year.

The school also put up an exceptional performance in this year’s Inter-School and College Sports for the Sekondi Zone, where it qualified to represent the Sekondi Zone in a few disciplines at the regional level.

Adiembra SHS placed first in the Girls and Boys Soccer, being the first time, a school won Gold in both Boys and Girls Soccer Divisions in the Competition in the same year.

The school came third (3rd) in the Boys Basketball among the nine competing schools, first in the Handball for Boys and third in the Girls, third in the Cross Country for Boys and second (2nd) for Girls and placed 4th and 2nd in Athletics for Boys and Girls, respectively.

Mr William Kwaku Takyi, Headmaster of the school announced this during the school’s second Graduation Ceremony for the final year students held on the theme, “Making a positive impact in the society: the world’s expectation from SHS Graduates.”

He said though there were some disturbing and worrying occurrence of waywardness and unacceptable behaviours associated with some SHS students in Ghana, there was still hope for Ghanaian youth to impact their societies positively, especially in the case of the students who graduated from Adiembra SHS.

“It is based on this hope that the school chose the theme. We at Adiembra SHS ensure that the students who graduate from the school are equipped with what it takes to make a positive impact in life,” he emphasized.

Mr Takyi announced that prudent and proactive measures were put in place to ensure that students were better prepared to make a desirable impact in life upon arrival in the school.

He said the prudent and proactive measures put in place have started paying off and therefore expressed the hope that the graduating students from Adiembra SHS would make the desired impact in life in their communities.

He mentioned patriotism and self-help spirit as the key virtues that built a society and that the school had built in the students resulting in several projects undertaken by the current final year students in the school.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai congratulated the school for the various strides it was making, especially having qualified for the first time to participate in the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz Competition this year.

Mrs Agyeibea also advised the students to make the reading of relevant books their habit which has been the mantra of the GES in the Region – “Read a Page a Day.”