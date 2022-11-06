Adiku-Heloo says NDC is poised for action come 2024

Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, former Member of Parliament (MP) of Hohoe, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to recapture the parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.

She said the calm and enthusiastic atmosphere that greeted the constituency’s executive elections showed how members were determined to elect their leaders.

Dr Adiku-Heloo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said party members were bracing themselves up for the task ahead.

She said by dint of hard work the Hohoe seat would be wrested from the opponent, whose negative impact was being felt in the constituency.

In another development, voting has begun for the Women Organiser and Youth Organiser and their deputy positions.

A total of 123 delegates are casting ballots in each of the two categories.

The GNA observed the presence of the security agencies at the venue.

About 1,042 delegates are expected to elect the next constituency executives from the 53 aspirants contesting the various positions at the St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe.