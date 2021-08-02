Adina dazzles audiences on MTN’s Pulse Hangout

Multiple award-winning female musician Adina thrilled pulsers with an amazing performance at the third episode of MTN’s Pulse Hangout.

The female vocalist did live up to the hype as she delivered a masterclass performance on Ghana’s only interactive music platform.

With MC Mister Otu and DJ Aroma on the turntable, Adina delivered an amazing vocal session with some back-to-back hits while the few audiences seated cheered her amazing performance.

The Pulse Hangout platform which offers upcoming/underground artistes the chance to showcase their talent saw Omar Burner who won last month’s challenge climb the stage to face his new challenger Gulax in a thrilling rap battle.

The Pulse Hangout which happens on the last Friday of every month also keeps you up to date with the latest trending stories on social media.

Meanwhile, the Pulse Hangout Top five songs of the Month saw Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon” top the chart, while Sefa’s “E Choke” ft Mr Drew placed second with Kidi “Touch It” ranked third.

Fameye’s gospel jam “Praise” was the fourth best song while King Promise’s “Slow Down” placed fifth.

Below is the link for her performance on the show: