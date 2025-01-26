Adinkrah Fest Launch Set For Jan. 28

The launch of the maiden edition annual Adinkra Fest slated to take place in Toronto, Canada in April this year in Toronto, Canada, will be launch on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at the Accra Tourist Information Centre at 12 noon.

With a focus on promoting Ghanaian culture, music, and tourism, AdinkrahFest is a celebration of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Ghanaian, culture, music, art, tourism and Ghanaian food will be promoted at the event.

According to the organisers, the launch would be attended by a number of personalities from the business community, stakeholders in the culture, tourism, entertainment and sports sectors.

The Dzaasetse of Abola, Dr. Nii Okain Awuha, Bessa Simons, the president of the Musicians Union of

Ghana (MUSIGA), are also expected to grace the launch.

The main event will include a number of engaging cultural presentations and networking opportunities for attendees, according to Joseph Adinkrah, CEO of Adinkrah Promotions.

He went on to say that the occasion will also provide a forum for fruitful discussion and cooperation on matters pertaining to advancing Ghana’s tourism and cultural sectors amongst international organizations and industry participants.

He said the launch ceremony would be used to unveil a detailed programme line up for the event scheduled for April 2025.

Bessa Simons, Samini, Naa Agyeman, Yaw Stone, Leon Jones, and Shebre Music and Culture Group are among the artistes scheduled to perform at the main event.

The event is being organised by Adinkrah Promotions in partnership with Adinkrah Enterprise, MUSIGA, among others.