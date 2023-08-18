Adinkrahene: Who Is Who in Ghana Super Lightweight?

The Lord Commey Wembley Sports Complex at Shukura will be full of fireworks on Friday and Saturday as crowd pulling boxers take the big stage for the weigh in and action fight night respectively.

The Silver Black Promotions first bill will witness the size up of the boxers after the media face off at the Gaskia Cinema at Sabon Zongo.

The main bout is the National Super Lightweight Championship between title holder Faisal ‘Poncho Power’ of the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym and Emmanuel Arday Aryee of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Abubakar has already warned his challenger who has also said he is the better boxer.

Former WBO Global Bantamweight Champion, Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyatabi who has been missing from the ring makes a return with Paul Dogboe in his corner.

The 10 bouts bill will feature fans favorite boxers like Gabriel Coffie and rising star, Africanus Neequaye of James Town Boxing Club.

Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah said there will be other exciting fighters on the bill, and expressed that Boxing fans are going to have more fan and surprises.

He commended the Ghana Boxing Authority for the support and encouragement leading to the promotion.

He said the rates are very moderate, and urged fans to come in their numbers to cheer their favorite boxers.