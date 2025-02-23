Adisadel Alumni Revamp Historic Campus Block for 115th Anniversary Festivities

The Adisadel College Millennium (2000) Year Group will host a week-long celebration marking the school’s 115th anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day in March 2025, spotlighting a major infrastructure overhaul aimed at modernizing education facilities.

Central to the event is the unveiling of the revitalized Job 600 block, a decades-old structure transformed into a cutting-edge hub for science, technology, and innovation.

Richard Nii Amu Arthur, President of the Millennium Year Group, explained that the decision to renovate the dilapidated Job 600—a relic from the 1960s—instead of constructing a new building aligned with both fiscal pragmatism and institutional pride. “Adisadel’s status as a leading educational institution demanded facilities that reflect modern standards,” he said. The $300,000 project, funded entirely by alumni, introduces specialized labs, an amphitheater, robotics center, and upgraded staff rooms, all designed to bolster STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) education. Notably, outdated washrooms beneath the block have been converted into modern amenities serving four Upper School houses, a move Arthur called “a duty to set benchmarks for future generations.”

The anniversary theme, “The Role of STEAM Education for National Development in the 21st Century,” will anchor the March 8 Speech and Prize-Giving Day, featuring a keynote address by NASA scientist Dr. Ave Kludze Klutse, an alumnus from the Class of ’83. Traditional ruler Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI will serve as special guest, underscoring the fusion of academia and cultural heritage.

A packed schedule from March 3–9 blends nostalgia with forward-looking initiatives. Highlights include career talks, inter-house games, a staff party, and a football match pitting students against teachers. A street procession, theater performance, and beach finale aim to foster camaraderie among current students, faculty, and returning alumni. The week culminates in the formal handover of the Job 600 complex, a symbolic gesture honoring the school’s motto: “Others have laboured, and we share their glory. Ours is to do exploits and add to their gains.”

The project reflects a growing trend of Ghanaian alumni groups stepping in to address infrastructure gaps in public education. While critics argue such efforts risk absolving governments of responsibility, supporters counter that private initiatives like Job 600’s revival demonstrate pragmatic solutions to systemic underfunding. For Adisadel, the upgrades not only modernize learning spaces but also reinforce the institution’s legacy as a crucible for national leaders—a legacy the Millennium Group hopes to both preserve and propel into a new era.

As festivities approach, the eyes of educators and policymakers alike will be on Cape Coast, where a century-old institution’s blend of tradition and innovation could offer a blueprint for sustaining academic excellence in resource-constrained environments.