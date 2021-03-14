The 111th Speech, Prize-Giving and Founder’s Day celebration of the Adisadel Collage in Cape Coast was held virtually at the weekend with a call on the Government to work towards building new Senior High Schools (SHS) education anchored on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

ADISCO, is the first SHS in the country to hold a virtual Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration as the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for the large gathering associated with such celebrations.

The ceremony, saw old students, parents and members of the santaclausian fraternity participating via several social media platforms from the comfort of their homes.

It was held on the theme “Transforming Secondary Education and preserving History, the role of Technology”.

The two Guest speakers, Professor Emeritus Robert Ebo Richardson and Dr Ave Kludze Junior, a Rocket Scientist with the US National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) delivered their speeches from the United States of America (USA).

The celebration was sponsored by the 1996 year group who as part of their project renovated and transformed the College’s Canterbury Hall of Records into a digital museum.

Professor Emeritus Richardson of the California State University stressed the need for teachers and students to master the use of technology as a productivity tool.

He said a transformed secondary education would enable SHS leavers, even before they embarked on tertiary education, develop technology-based start-ups for small businesses to create jobs.

“The majority of students need to acquire some core knowledge in the theory and practice of science”, he stated and added that it was only then that they would be able to contribute productively towards the nation building enterprise.

For his part, Dr Kludze Junior was confident that with the right planning, technology could solve most of Ghana and Africa’s problems.

He called on Ghanaians and Africans to stop looking to the outside World for solutions to the problems confronting the continent saying, “no one could solve Africa’s problems better that its own people”.

Speaking to the virtual audience from the Canterbury Hall, Mr Ato Davies, Assistant Headmaster of the College commended the immense contributions of Old Boys, government and other stakeholders towards the development of the school.

He said the college had an outstanding reputation for achieving high academic excellence and developing talents for the country.

On academics, he said the college recorded a pleasant result in the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scoring one 8As, seven 7As and thirteen 6As with over 63 percent quality passes which had seen most of their students gain admission into tertiary institutions to pursue various programmes.

Despite the enormous academic successes chalked in the year under review, the college had some militating challenges that required urgent attention, Mr Davies noted

Among them are inadequate computers for effective ICT lessons, poor road network and inadequate classroom blocks.

In a goodwill message, Ms Martha Owusu Agyemang, Central Regional Education Director encouraged stakeholders to continue searching for innovative means to make teaching and learning smooth in the new normal.

Awards were giving to deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff.