Adjei Kojo Basic Emerges Winners Of Tema West Independence Day Match Past Competition

The Adjei Kojo Basic School in the Tema West Municipal Assembly has been adjudged the 2022 Municipal Independence Day March Past champion at the basic level while Lashibi Community Senior High School won the second cycle trophy.

At the basic level, Tema Community 3 Basic School took the second position, and the Salvation Army Junior High School (JHS) was adjudged the third.

At the second cycle level, Life International School and Lyron International School took the second and third positions respectively.

Other schools that participated in the 65th Independence Day parade included: Baatsonaa JHS, Sakumono JHS and Old Lashibi JHS.

Ms. Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), identified peace and unity as key for the nation to bounce back together for accelerated holistic development.

She, therefore, called on the citizenry to adopt peaceful means in addressing domestic, national, political, religious, traditional, and labour issues.

“There is beauty in diversity when we all blend towards a national interest,” she said.

Speaking at the Klagon Tema West Municipal Assembly School Park to mark the 65th Independence Day Anniversary on the theme; “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” Ms. Addo urged the citizenry to renew their faith towards the progress of the country.

The Tema West MCE urged Ghanaians to embrace the odds and challenges being imposed on us through global events, saying “this is the time for us to work together as one people with a common destiny to ensure that the country bounces back on an economic recovery trajectory.

The Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) cadet held spectators spell-bound with heart-warming displays.