Adjetey Sowah sends congratulatory message to Black Challenge

Mr. Francis Adjetey Sowah, former President ,Amputee Football Federation of Africa and Ghana Amputee Football Federation has sent a congratulatory message to the Black Challenge for winning the Amputee Football at the first African Para Games held in Accra.

He said “It is with great joy that i send this message of congratulations to the black challenge, Ghana’s national amputee football team in recognition of their triumph in the recently held Africa Paralympic eight-nation tournament.”

“Having been a pioneer in the development of amputee football in Ghana, i deem it relevant and pertinent that the team be lauded for continuing in the tradition of success set by previous generations of black challenge players.”

“It is my sincere hope that the team shall go on to successfully qualify for the world cup at the upcoming cup of African Nations For Amputee Football (Canaf), Slated For April, 2024 In Cairo, Egypt.”

“It is my hope and prayer that all stakeholders in amputee football in Ghana would draw energy from this achievement by the black challenge to resolve their pertinent issues and genuinely work together in sincere spirit to the betterment of Ghana amputee football.”

“May the almighty God bless the black challenge!!

May he bless the amputee football fraternity in Ghana!

And may god bless us all” By Francis Adjetey Sowah

Source : Philip Otuo