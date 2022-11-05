Adjiri Blankson Says Joe Ghartey Has Solid Background

At the 18th Biennial Delegates Conference of the Accra Diocesan Council of AYPA on 24th September 2022, Hon. Adjiri Blankson, a former Mayor of Accra, expressed how happy he was that his son Hon. Joe Ghartey has confirmed to him his intention to run for the NPP’s Flagbearship position.

Hon. Blankson, a member of the Council of State, Chairman of NPP Greater Accra Council of Elders, stated that we must be assured that Hon. Joe Ghartey has a soild background. Hon Adjiri Blankson commented that “If you want to play top grade politics, stand infront of your mirror and ask yourself do I deserve to be who I want to be”.

Hon. Ghartey, is one of Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament. He has served Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region for over a decade. Hon. Ghartey was Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the erstwhile former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, moving on to become of Ghana’s youngest Minister of Justice and Attorney General in 2006. He also served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament, a former Minister of Railways Development. Hon. Ghartey is an astute lawyer and has lectured at the Ghana School of Law. He is a Patron of NPP Germany branch, among others.

Hon Blankson also commented that Hon. Joe Ghartey has all the required qualities and as he Hon. Blankson is regarded of having clean hands in government so is Hon. Joe Ghartey regarded as having clean hands. With his proven track record and work done in government, his bid for the flagbearship is backed in good standing Hon Blankson concluded that he wished Joe Ghartey well.

Hon. Adjiri Blankson also congratulated Hon. Joe Ghartey and his wife for their unconventional dowry of accepting just a Bible and rings for the hand of their eldest daughter in marriage.

Hon. Blankson acknowledged that as well established lawyers themselves, Hon. Joe Ghartey and his wife did not have to make any exorbitant demands he said that their act was commendable.