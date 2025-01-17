Adjoa Boakyewaa Announces Her First Single Under Da Healer Records

Talented Ghanaian gospel singer and performing artiste, Mary Adjoa Boakye, popularly known as Adjoa Boakyewaa, is gearing up to captivate music enthusiasts with her latest song titled “Waye”(He has done it) on January 23, 2025 under Da Healer Records.

The release of this masterpiece “Waye”(He has done it) is eagerly awaited by music lovers and industry insiders alike. It is a moment that promises to be a milestone in Adjoa Boakyewaa’s career, and fans are already counting down the days until they can experience this exciting new song which was produced by Healer.

According to Adjoa Boakyewaa, after many disappointment from most of the A-list artists, she’s now under “Da Healer Records” managed by head pastor of “Blood Of Jesus Healing Chapel, Pastor Kingsley Nyarko known as Healer.

She also promised to continues to push the boundaries with her songs. ‘Maye’(He has done it) is sure to make waves, resonating with audiences across the globe. This fusion of cultures and genres represents a new chapter in Adjoa Boakyewaa’s artistic journey, and it’s bound to be a chapter worth remembering.

Stay tuned for the release of ‘Maye’(He has done it) on January 25 and get ready to immerse yourself in a musical adventure like no other, courtesy of the multifaceted talent, Adjoa Boakyewaa.