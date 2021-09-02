Administration of Astrazeneca second dose begins in Volta Region

The administration of the second dose of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine has begun in the Volta Region.

The vaccination exercise began on September 1 at the Ho Municipal, Hohoe, Ketu South, Central Tongu and Kpando administrative districts.

In March 2021, Ghana started a roll out of the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine which is to be administered in two doses.

Dr Timothy Y. Letsa, Volta Regional Director of Health Services in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the Region carried out the first administration of the Astrazeneca vaccine from March 25 to April 22, 2021 in line with the approved national phased implementation strategy.

He said all eligible persons were advised to bring along their vaccination cards issued to them during the first dose vaccination or a valid ID card used for registration of the first dose.

The Director said the respective districts would provide further information on the designated sites for the vaccination in their districts.

He said the Directorate would take delivery of additional Astrazeneca vaccines in the next two weeks, which would cater for all eligible persons for the second dose in all 18 administrative districts in the Region.

Dr Letsa commended the cooperation of all stakeholders and citizens while reminding the public to continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of face mask, physical distancing and regular hand washing with soap under running water.