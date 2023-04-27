ADO, partners to ensure good standards of living for people living with Type 1 Diabetes

The Ark Development Organisation (ADO), a not for profit organisation, in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, Ghana Health Service, is working towards ensuring good standards of living for people living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) in rural communities in the region.

It has, therefore, organised screening on Type 1 Diabetes for community members of Nsawam as part of a stakeholder’s engagement to ensure good health.

This is one out of the numerous screening sessions to be organised in the Suhum, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, and Ayensuano assemblies under ADO’s Diabetes Support Programme.

A release issued by ADO said: “A grant from The T1D Community Fund will enable us to educate and sensitise rural folks in a bid to change behaviours regarding the Type 1 Diabetes…”

“It will also help us to refer people to health facilities for diagnosis, support in treatment and care and economically empower clients to ensure that we improve the lives of people living with diabetes.”

The Ark Development Organization is one of 16 organisations funded by The T1D Community Fund working to improve the lives of people with the disease in low- and middle-income countries.

The Fund is powered by Panorama Global, a social impact non-profit organisation that empowers change makers with support from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.