Adoagyiri Youth Flee Town Over Threats of Death

Adoagyiri Youth Flee Town Over Assassination Threats From Alleged Okyehene Thugs

Youth in the Adoagyiri community in the Eastern Region are beginning to flee the community over threats of death from a Unit allegedly contracted by the Okyehene to end their lives from today till tomorrow.

Information reaching us indicates that, some persons alleged to be from the Okeyehene Task Force Unit sent messages to some five (5) youth of the Adoagyiri who were targeted to be “killed” between today and tomorrow.

This development has sent shivers down the spines of the youth who are beginning to flee the community to save their lives.

According to the message the people claimed to have received from the said Unit, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council headed by the Okyehene sees these five listed persons as the main cause of troubles in the area and that these persons are very instrumental in kicking against the undue takeover of Adoagyiri Stool by the Akyems.

According to the youth, similar incident had occurred in a neighbouring community; Ntuaso, where the same Unit stormed the community and killed some persons. They said, they believe tat incident was ordered by the Okyehene and therefore this current threat from the same Unit must be taken seriously.

Tension has intensified between Akyems and the people of Adoagyiri near Nsawam, in the Eastern Region over chieftaincy matters.

It had emerged that, the Okyehene had ordered the installation of a chief in Adoagyiri which was vehemently opposed by the Kingmakers of Adoagyiri who are of the view that the said installation was wrong since the Okyehene has no authority to install a chief in Adoagyiri.

According to the Elders in Adoagyiri said, Adoagyiri has since historical time been part of Akyem Kotoku and falls directly under the Gyase Division, and holds the title as Ankobeahene of Akyem kotoku traditional council from the first chief Nana Dompreh Mpesempese to date.

They said, documents available indicate that all substantive Adoagyiri chiefs have been part of the Akyem Kotoku state, including the records and evidence of Okoanadwo Adu korkoor II as chief of Adoagyiri and Ankoabehene of Akyem Kotoku State with gazette number “No-59” issued on 18th June 1955 by the National House of Chiefs.

This however, has been resisted by the Okyehene who insisted on insisted on installing an chief in Adaogyiri; which he carried to the latter with the installation of a new chief with spark the recent controversies.