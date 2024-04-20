Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs Reaffirm Allegiance To Okyeman

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo

The Chiefs of Adoagyiri Zongo in the Eastern Region have reaffirmed their allegiance to Okyeman and the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Chief of Adoagyiri Zongo, Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor, made the disclosure when he led the Zongo Chiefs to the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi.

According to Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor, his great grandfather, who became Zongo chief in 1915, served the then Adoagyiri Chief Barima Adu Korkor ll and attended meetings together at the Ofori Panie fie.

He indicated that the Zongo community has stayed out of the controversies on whether or not Adoagyiri belongs to the Kotokuman or Okyeman for a very good reason.

However, as staunch Muslims who believe in the truth, they need to indicate which traditional council offered them a place to settle in Adoagyiri.

Dauda Ayuba is the secretary of the Adoagyiri Zongo Chief. He translated Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor’s comments in twi

Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin stressed that the Ofori Panie fie is a house of record and that almost all transactions and dealings that bother Okyeman are documented.

He commended the Zongo Chiefs for speaking the truth concerning the ownership of the land they occupy at Adoagyiri.

However, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed disappointment over the Ghana Police Service at Nsawam over the poor handling of the Adoagyiri impasse which has led to the demise of some young and innocent people.

State secretary at the Akyem Abuakwa State, D. M. Ofori Atta, exhibited documents and correspondence between the Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs and Sir Nana Ofori Atta dating back to 1914.