ADOII Cynthia Akwele Lamptey Honoured By State

Assistant Divisional Officers, Grade II Cynthia Akwele Lamptey of the Ghana National Fire Service was among a group of people who were honoured at the Independence Square for serving the nation at high executive offices and institutions.

ADOII Lamptey joined the Fire Service in 1989 and has been posted to the Accra International Conference Center and State House, Banquet Hall.

She served for a period of 33 years, within which she attended many workshops, seminars and courses, before retirement in 2022.

She was a sports lady and played football and handball.

For a long while, she was the national handball goalkeeper and exceled in many competitions.

She is a member of the Women In Sports Association (WISA) as well as the Retired Sports Women Association.

She loves cooking and having fun.

She thanked the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei – Opare and her staff for the recognition and end of service reward.