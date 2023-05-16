Adolescent Empowerment Camp Convo reaches Vakpo SHS

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Department of Gender (DoG) has taken its programme dubbed: “Adolescent Empowerment Camp Convo” to Vakpo Senior High School in the North Dayi District of the Volta region.

It was organised by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Camp Convo is aimed at creating a platform for young people to share their challenges, empowering and equipping them with the necessary information that would make them more assertive.

The initiative was started under the UNFPA Seventh Country Programme as a way of meeting one of the reproductive health rights of adolescents, which is access to information and services.

The Convo looked at issues including sexual abuse, child marriage, sexual and gender-based violence, drug abuse and teenage pregnancy, consequences on adolescents and the need to address them to protect the adolescents and the future of the country.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director for the Department of Gender, told Ghana News Agency that over the years there was high rate of adolescent pregnancy which was mostly driven by sexual abuse and sexual and gender-based violence.

She said equipping the adolescents with the needed information was essential to make them more assertive and empowered to deal with and surmount any challenge that impeded them from exploring their potential.

During a panel discussion, the panelists who were students at the school, called for effective enforcement of the life of chastity to reduce sexual immorality, especially among the youth.

They said the kind of dressing the youth portrayed was contributing to the increase in sexual immorality in society, hence the call for the enforcement of the life of chastity to reduce the situation.

The panelists appealed to parents not to shed their responsibilities and ensure effective moral development of their children.

Madam Hilda Kotoh, Public Health Nurse at the North Dayi District Health Directorate, underscored the need for pragmatic and collaborative approach to address teenage pregnancy.

Madam Victoria Fato, UNFPA Focal Person at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council said the focus of the Fund was to develop the potential of young people and provide them with opportunities in life.

Officials from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, and the Narcotic Control Commission urged the youth to avoid acts that would retard their development.

Mr Julius Yaw Anthony, Assistant Headmaster of the school described the programme as timely and helpful that would transform their lives.

He thanked the VRCC, Department of Gender and the UNFPA and appealed for more of such programmes to be organised in the school to positively shape the lives of the students.