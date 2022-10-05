Adolescents cautioned against skin bleaching

Ms. Vivian A. Kpodjah, a Principal Nursing Officer, Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate has cautioned adolescent girls and boys to desist from bleaching their skin.

She stressed that, “bleaching has many health implications on the body, which are sometimes difficult to reverse.”

She said during adolescence, there were numerous changes that occurred in the growth of the adolescents saying that the formation of acne was not an exception and mentioned that one way of reducing acne on the face was regular washing of the acne-prone area with water and not necessarily using products to clear it.

Ms. Kpodjah gave the caution during an empowerment programme organized by the Department of Gender, Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection for adolescent girls, boys, and men on sexual rights and gender-based violence at Ningo.

The Principal Nursing Officer added that most of such products which they assume could reduce the presence of rashes rather affected health adversely and urged the youth to desist from using such products.

She said most of the youth engaged in skin bleaching were unaware of the possible dangers associated with it and noted that some creams and bleaching products could cause severe skin conditions.